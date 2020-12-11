Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 693,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $21.27 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

