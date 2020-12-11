17,922 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

FHI stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

