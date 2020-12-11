FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FF. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FutureFuel by 168.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FutureFuel by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%. The firm had revenue of $54.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

