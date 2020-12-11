Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,942 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,843,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,998,000 after buying an additional 190,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after buying an additional 571,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after buying an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

