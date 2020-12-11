Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 27,957 CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 177.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

