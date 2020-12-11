Sei Investments Co. Has $188,000 Stock Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Armstrong Flooring worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 286.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 80,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

NYSE AFI opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $72.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.86.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

