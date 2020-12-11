Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $85.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

NYSE CHWY opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

