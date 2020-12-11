Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 117,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 167,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

