LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,140 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period.

Shares of CVY opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

