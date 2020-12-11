CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

