Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,785 shares of company stock worth $91,128. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $616.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

