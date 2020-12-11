AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.45. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.