Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of ACHC opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

