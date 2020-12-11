LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $291,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

