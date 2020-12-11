Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of DBD opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $844.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

