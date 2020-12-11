Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $1,032,492.96 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

