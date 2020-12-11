Gregory A. Lang Sells 123,071 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NG stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,569,000 after acquiring an additional 625,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,536,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 162,970 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

