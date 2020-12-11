GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $1,027,225.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $111,303.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $111,067.68.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50.

On Thursday, October 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $279,528.34.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $51,286.99.

GDDY opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

