GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $1,027,225.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $111,303.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $16,477.51.
- On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $111,067.68.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $279,528.34.
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $51,286.99.
GDDY opened at $84.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
