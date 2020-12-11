Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 17,321 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CB opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

