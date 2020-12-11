Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00.

SMTC opened at $69.66 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

