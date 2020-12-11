Jeffrey R. Lavers Sells 6,219 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MMM stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.73. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.