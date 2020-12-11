Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.57. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirova boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

