Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Sells $2,195,408.28 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.20 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $142.96.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after buying an additional 775,811 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,423,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

