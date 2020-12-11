Stephen Owen Sells 7,313 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00.

NXPI stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

