Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $1,383,269.16 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Albert G.W. Biddle III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 30,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $3,239,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $152.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $216.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Appian by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Appian by 62.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Appian by 8.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Appian by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

