Christoph Schell Sells 48,755 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christoph Schell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55.

NYSE HPQ opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 910.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HP by 124.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.