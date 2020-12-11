David A. Miller Sells 10,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.