Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $1,216,793.60 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,216,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $66.22.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
