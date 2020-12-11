Vaughn B. Himes Sells 8,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SGEN opened at $186.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.57 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 12,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

