Peter J. Bragdon Sells 12,485 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COLM opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $28,185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after acquiring an additional 140,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.