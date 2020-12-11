Bank of America Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) a €2.20 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.20 ($2.59) target price by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on O2D. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.00 ($3.53).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.33 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

