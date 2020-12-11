Lawrence P. Reinhold Sells 36,151 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 36,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,265,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lawrence P. Reinhold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 95,989 shares of Systemax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,879,670.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 25,204 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $756,120.00.

Shares of SYX opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Systemax by 74.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Systemax by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

