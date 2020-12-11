Barclays Increases G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $24.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

