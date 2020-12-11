Nicholas Themelis Sells 4,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Themelis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarketAxess alerts:

On Thursday, October 29th, Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $551.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.30.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.