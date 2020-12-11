LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,814 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 83.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 134.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.22 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.0037 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.