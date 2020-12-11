LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

