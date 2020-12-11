LPL Financial LLC Sells 579 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

INDY stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

