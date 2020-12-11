LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PS. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

