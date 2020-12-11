Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 117.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 75.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

LBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $541.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

