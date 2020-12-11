Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Heritage Insurance worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 38.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $286.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

