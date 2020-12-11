Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Matrix Service worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 163,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $258.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.57. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.