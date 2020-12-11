Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 61.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GVA. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.