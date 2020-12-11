Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

PFBC opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $671.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

