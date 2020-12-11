Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,198 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,497,000 after acquiring an additional 43,332 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

