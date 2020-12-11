Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,455 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,812,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 431,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,755,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,538,000 after buying an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,382,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,953,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of PMT opened at $17.44 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

