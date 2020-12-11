Sei Investments Co. Invests $206,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,919,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 659,272 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,304.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $99.70 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.05.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.