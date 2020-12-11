Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFI opened at $17.26 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $318.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unifi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

