Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Oppenheimer worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 14.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 83.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $393.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.05. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $276.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

