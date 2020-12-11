Sei Investments Co. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCB. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,212,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of MCB opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

