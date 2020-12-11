Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Preformed Line Products worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLPC opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLPC. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

